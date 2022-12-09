Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Grambling St. at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS Tournament: Samford at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• FCS Tournament: William & Mary at Montana St., Quarterfinal, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA Men's College Cup: Creighton vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Men's College Cup: Pittsburgh vs. Indiana, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, 4 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, noon, GOLF
NBA
• LA Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Milwaukee at Dallas, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, 9 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men's Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS
--
Saturday on TV
BOXING
• Teofimo Lopez vs. Jose Pedraza (Junior-Welterweights), 8 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• LIU-Brooklyn at UConn, 11 a.m., FS1
• Drexel at La Salle, 11 a.m., USA
• Georgetown at Syracuse, noon, ABC
• Crimson and Cardinal Classic: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas, noon, ESPN2
• Yale at Kentucky, noon, SECN
• UNC-Asheville at Dayton, 1 p.m., USA
• LSU at Wake Forest, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Albany at Providence, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Alabama at Houston, 2 p.m., ABC
• Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Valparaiso at Ole Miss, 2 p.m., SECN
• Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
• UNLV vs. Washington St., 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Auburn vs. Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Villanova at Boston College, 4 p.m., FOX
• Kansas at Missouri, 4:15 p.m., ESPN
• UTEP at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Arizona at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., FOX
• TCU vs. SMU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Creighton vs. BYU, 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Navy vs. Army, Philadelphia, 2 p.m., CBS
• 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony, 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament, 3-9 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, 4 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, 12:30 p.m. (GOLF) and 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
• Capital One's The Match: Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, 6 p.m., TBS, TNT
NBA
• Boston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: Quarterfinal, 9 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup: Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETALL
• Alabama at Houston, 2 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• Auburn vs. Memphis, 4 p.m., FM-94.9
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.