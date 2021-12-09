Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football

The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Minnesota Vikings at 7:20 tonight on FOX and NFL Network. [GENE J. PUSKAR/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Texas at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

• Colgate at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Monmouth at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UConn at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• DePaul at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• College Football Awards, 6 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA Tournament: BYU at Purdue, Regional Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Florida at Louisville, Regional Semifinal, noon, ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Baylor, Regional Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: UCLA at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Washington at Texas, Regional Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Illinois at Nebraska, Regional Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

NFL

• Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

• RA12 at Gigantes de Carolina, 5 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

NFL

• Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.