Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
• Colgate at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Monmouth at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Iowa at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UConn at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• DePaul at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Awards, 6 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament: BYU at Purdue, Regional Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Florida at Louisville, Regional Semifinal, noon, ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Baylor, Regional Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: UCLA at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Washington at Texas, Regional Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Illinois at Nebraska, Regional Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
NFL
• Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
• RA12 at Gigantes de Carolina, 5 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
NFL
• Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
