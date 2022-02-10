Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Mount St. Mary's at Wagner, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Southern Miss. at UAB, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• SC-Upstate at Longwood, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Duke at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Pacific at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Purdue at Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona at Washington St., 8 p.m., FS1
• BYU at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona St. at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wake Forest at Clemson, 1 p.m., ACCN
• NC State at Boston College, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan at Michigan St., 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Missouri at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• South Carolina at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Nebraska at Ohio St., 6 p.m., FS1
• Georgia at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Kajikawa Classic: California Baptist vs. Arizona St., 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Kajikawa Classic: Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Brooklyn at Washington, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
NFL
• NFL Honors: From Los Angeles, ,8 p.m., ABC, NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, 1:45 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
