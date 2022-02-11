Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kent St. at Akron, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Wright St. at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• UConn at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS1
• St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Iona at Siena, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Nevada at Utah St., 8 p.m., FS1
• Fresno St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• UNLV at Boise St., 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Georgia at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• Missouri at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
NBA
• Denver at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
Saturday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas A&M at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Arkansas at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN
• Texas at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Creighton at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1
• Oklahoma at Kansas, noon, CBS
• Seton Hall at Villanova, noon, FOX
• Florida State at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m. ESPN2
• Davidson at Rhode Island, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., FS1
• Memphis at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Indiana at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m., FOX
• Florida at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Georgia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Kansas St. at Iowa St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Marquette at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
• Ohio State at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• SMU at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• DePaul at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi St. at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• South Florida at Wichita St., 7 p.m., ESPNU
• UCLA at USC, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Saint Mary's at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona St. at Washington St., 9 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
NBA
• LA Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Arkansas at Alabama, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• Bellarmine at UNA, 3:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Bellarmine at UNA, 1 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
