Today's Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, 2 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, 6:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Akron at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Saint Joseph's at Fordham, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Connecticut at Georgetown, 5 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Louisiana State, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• Auburn at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Mississippi at Mississippi State, noon, SECN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
• Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• New Orleans at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN
SAILING
• America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Club Léon at Club Tijuana Xolos, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City, 1 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, 2 a.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (TENNIS) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday's Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Connecticut at Xavier, 11 a.m., FOX
• Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, noon, SECN
• Auburn at Kentucky, noon, CBS
• Butler at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Tennessee at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Boston College at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Oregon at Arizona, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Iowa at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Kansas at Iowa State, 2 p.m., ABC
• Georgia at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Saint Louis at Fordham, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Arkansas at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Duke at N.C. State, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Villanova at Creighton, 4 p.m., FOX
• Gonzaga at San Francisco, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• North Carolina at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Ole Miss at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN
• Rice at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• USC at Washington State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Saint Mary's at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Colorado at California, 9 p.m., ESPNU
• UNLV at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1
• UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 11 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan State at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
• Marquette at Providence, noon, FS2
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
NBA
• Philadelphia at Phoenix, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Time TBA
Saturday's Sports on Radio
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Class 7A, Area 8 championship: Florence at James Clemens, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
