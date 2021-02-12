Ja Morant basketball

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:05 tonight on ESPN. [BRANDON DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brandon Dill - freelancer, FR171250 AP

Today's Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, 2 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, 6:30 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Akron at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Georgia Tech at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Saint Joseph's at Fordham, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• Connecticut at Georgetown, 5 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN

• Florida at Louisiana State, 6:30 p.m., SECN

• Auburn at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Mississippi at Mississippi State, noon, SECN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

• Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• New Orleans at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN

SAILING

• America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series, 9 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Liga MX: Club Léon at Club Tijuana Xolos, 9 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City, 1 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, 2 a.m. (ESPN2), 6 p.m. (TENNIS) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

--

Saturday's Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Connecticut at Xavier, 11 a.m., FOX

• Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, noon, SECN

• Auburn at Kentucky, noon, CBS

• Butler at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Tennessee at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Boston College at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Oregon at Arizona, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Iowa at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., FOX

• Kansas at Iowa State, 2 p.m., ABC

• Georgia at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SECN

• Saint Louis at Fordham, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Arkansas at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Duke at N.C. State, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Villanova at Creighton, 4 p.m., FOX

• Gonzaga at San Francisco, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• North Carolina at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Ole Miss at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN

• Rice at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• USC at Washington State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Saint Mary's at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Colorado at California, 9 p.m., ESPNU

• UNLV at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1

• UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 11 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Michigan State at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

• Marquette at Providence, noon, FS2

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

NBA

• Philadelphia at Phoenix, 2 p.m., NBATV

• Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Time TBA

--

Saturday's Sports on Radio

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Class 7A, Area 8 championship: Florence at James Clemens, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.