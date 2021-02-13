Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• ARCA Menards Series: The Lucas Oil 200, Daytona International Speedway, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, 4 p.m., FS1
• AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov (Light-Heavyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Connecticut at Xavier, 11 a.m., FOX
• Auburn at Kentucky, noon, CBS
• Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, noon, SECN
• Butler at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Boston College at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Tennessee at Louisiana State, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Oregon at Arizona, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Iowa at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Kansas at Iowa State, 2 p.m., ABC
• Saint Louis at Fordham, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Georgia at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Duke at North Carolina State, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Arkansas at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Northwestern at Rutgers, 4 p.m., BTN
• Villanova at Creighton, 4 p.m., FOX
• Rice at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• North Carolina at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Gonzaga at San Francisco, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN
• St. Mary's at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern California at Washington State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS1
• Colorado at California, 9 p.m., ESPNU
• UNLV at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1
• UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 11 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan State at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Wisconsin at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Jacksonville at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Penn State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The AFTCO Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 258 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Philadelphia at Phoenix, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Ottawa at Winnipeg, 2 p.m., NHLN
• Montréal at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHLN
• Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Burnley at Crystal Palace, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, 2 a.m. (ESPN2)
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, 6 p.m. (TENNIS) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
• Phillip Island Trophy Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, 2 a.m. Sunday
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, 3 p.m., NBC
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgia at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9
