Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines visit the Wisconsin Badgers at noon today on CBS. [JIM MONE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jim Mone - staff, AP

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, 1:30 p.m., FOX

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Michigan at Wisconsin, noon, CBS

• Tulane at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Nebraska at Penn State, 2 p.m., BTN

• Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Marquette at Seton Hall, 2 p.m., FS1

• Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Miami at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Colgate at Army, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Oregon State at Arizona State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Minnesota at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Wake Forest at Clemson, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Louisiana State at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN

• Northwestern at Ohio State, 11:30 a.m., BTN

• Miami at Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Georgia at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN

• Tennessee at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Mississippi State at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SECN

• Texas at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Maryland at Nebraska, 4 p.m., FS1

• Alabama at Auburn, 5 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Purdue at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., BTN

• Penn State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The AFTCO Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2

NBA

• Portland at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., NBC

• Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Atalanta at Cagliari, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: Manchester United at West Bromwich Albion, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, 2 a.m., ESPN2

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, 6 p.m. (TENNIS) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

• Phillip Island Trophy Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, 2 a.m. Monday, ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Michigan at Wisconsin, noon, FM-93.9

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Auburn, 5 p.m., FM-93.9

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Virginia at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Texas Southern at Jackson State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Stanford at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

• Seton Hall at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1

