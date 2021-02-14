Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, 1:30 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan at Wisconsin, noon, CBS
• Tulane at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at Penn State, 2 p.m., BTN
• Loyola (Chicago) at Drake, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Marquette at Seton Hall, 2 p.m., FS1
• Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Miami at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Colgate at Army, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon State at Arizona State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Minnesota at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wake Forest at Clemson, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Louisiana State at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN
• Northwestern at Ohio State, 11:30 a.m., BTN
• Miami at Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Georgia at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN
• Tennessee at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi State at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SECN
• Texas at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Maryland at Nebraska, 4 p.m., FS1
• Alabama at Auburn, 5 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Purdue at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., BTN
• Penn State at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The AFTCO Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
NBA
• Portland at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., NBC
• Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Atalanta at Cagliari, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Manchester United at West Bromwich Albion, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, 2 a.m., ESPN2
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, 6 p.m. (TENNIS) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
• Phillip Island Trophy Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, 2 a.m. Monday, ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan at Wisconsin, noon, FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Auburn, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Virginia at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Southern at Jackson State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Stanford at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
• Seton Hall at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1
