Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 5:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kent St. at Toledo, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Wake Forest at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• South Carolina at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN
• Villanova at Providence, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Wisconsin at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Iowa St. at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1
• Arkansas at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN
• Utah St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m., CBSSN
• San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 16 Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBS
• CONCACAF Champions League: Cavaly AS at New England, Round of 16 Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Santos, Round of 16 Leg 1, 6:55 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: CF Montréal at Santos Laguna, Round of 16 Leg 1, 8:55 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
