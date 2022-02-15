Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 5:30 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Kent St. at Toledo, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Wake Forest at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Texas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• South Carolina at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Florida at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN

• Villanova at Providence, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Kentucky at Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Wisconsin at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Iowa St. at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1

• Arkansas at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN

• Utah St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m., CBSSN

• San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 16 Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBS

• CONCACAF Champions League: Cavaly AS at New England, Round of 16 Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Champions League: NY City FC at Santos, Round of 16 Leg 1, 6:55 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Champions League: CF Montréal at Santos Laguna, Round of 16 Leg 1, 8:55 p.m., FS2

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Kentucky at Tennessee, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

