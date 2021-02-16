Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Providence at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Missouri at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Dayton at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Florida at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Temple at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Xavier at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• La Salle at Saint Louis, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Mississippi State at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Tennessee at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• New Orleans at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT

NBAGL

• Canton Charge vs. Austin Spurs, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPNU

NHL

• Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-German at Barcelona, Round of 16, 2 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP, The Australian Open, quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

• ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 6 p.m., TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Phillip Island Trophy, quarterfinals, 8 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

