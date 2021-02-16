Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Providence at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Missouri at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Dayton at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Florida at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Temple at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• South Carolina at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• La Salle at Saint Louis, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi State at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Tennessee at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• New Orleans at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Brooklyn at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
NBAGL
• Canton Charge vs. Austin Spurs, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPNU
NHL
• Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-German at Barcelona, Round of 16, 2 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP, The Australian Open, quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
• ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Phillip Island Trophy, quarterfinals, 8 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
