Texas A M Auburn Basketball

The Auburn men's basketball team will be in action again tonight against visiting Vanderbilt. The game airs at 8 on SECN. [AP PHOTO/BUTCH DILL/FILE]

 Butch Dill

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 7 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• St. John's at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Boston College at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN

• Georgetown at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS2

• Seton Hall at UConn, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Baylor at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• SMU at Temple, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Vanderbilt at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN

• Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m., FS1

• UNLV at Fresno St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• South Alabama at Florida St., 1 p.m., ACCN

NBA

• Brooklyn at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Florida at Carolina, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Inter Milan, Round of 16 Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF Champions League: León at Guastatoya, Round of 16 Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 Leg 1, 8:55 p.m.

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

