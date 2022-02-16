Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 7 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• St. John's at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Boston College at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
• Georgetown at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS2
• Seton Hall at UConn, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Baylor at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• SMU at Temple, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN
• Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m., FS1
• UNLV at Fresno St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• South Alabama at Florida St., 1 p.m., ACCN
NBA
• Brooklyn at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Florida at Carolina, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Inter Milan, Round of 16 Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: León at Guastatoya, Round of 16 Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 Leg 1, 8:55 p.m.
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Mississippi St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
