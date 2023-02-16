featured Sports on TV, Radio: Feb. 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Zach Lavine and the Chicago Bulls face the Bucks on Tuesday. [CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Charles Rex Arbogast Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, 4 p.m., FS1• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 at DAYTONA, Daytona International Speedway, 6 p.m., FS1MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• FAU at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m., CBSSN• Houston at SMU, 6 p.m., ESPN2• UNC-Asheville at Radford, 6 p.m., ESPNU• Santa Clara at BYU, 8 p.m., CBSSN• Ohio St. at Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPN2• Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 8 p.m., ESPNU• California at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., FS1• Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m., CBSSN• Stanford at UCLA, 10 p.m., ESPN2• Oregon St. at Washington St., 10 p.m., ESPNUWOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Louisville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN• Tennessee at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN• Mississippi at LSU, 8 p.m., SECNCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, 9 a.m., ESPNU• TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Indiana, noon, ESPNU• TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Duke vs. Alabama, noon, SECN• TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Florida St. vs. Arizona, 3 p.m., ESPNUGOLF• Asian Tour: The International Series, First Round, Doha Golf Club, 4:30 a.m., GOLF• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Golf Course, 3 p.m., GOLFNBA• Milwaukee at Chicago, 6:30 p.m., TNT• L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNTNHL• New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m., ESPNTENNIS• Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• North Alabama at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky, 4:00 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5 