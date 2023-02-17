Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, 2 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, 6:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• E. Michigan at Kent St., 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Dayton at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Wright St. at Cleveland St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Quinnipiac at Siena, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Air Force at Wyoming, 9 p.m., FS1
• New Mexico at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 10 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Alabama at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Florida at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma St., 9 a.m., ESPNU
• TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Indiana vs. Mississippi St., 11:30 a.m., SECN
• TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Arkansas vs. Florida St., noon, ESPNU
• TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Alabama vs. UCLA, 3 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• Asian Tour: The International Series, Second Round, Doha Golf Club, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club - Black Course, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course, 3 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S LACROSSE
• NLL: Saskatchewan at San Diego, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Dwyane vs. Team Ryan, 6 p.m., ESPN
• The Jordan Rising Stars Game: Team Deron, Joakim, Pau, Jason, Round Robin Tournament, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Los Angeles at Anaheim, 8 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Napoli at Sassuolo, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN
• Liga MX: León at Juárez, 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Delray Beach-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP Quarterfinals; Doha-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Daytona International Speedway, 10 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, 10:30 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: From Daytona International Speedway, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Daytona International Speedway, 4 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Notre Dame at Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Texas Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Seton Hall at UConn, 11 a.m., FOX
• Saint Joseph's at Davidson, 11:30 a.m., USA
• South Carolina at LSU, noon, SEC Network
• Tennessee at Kentucky, noon, CBS
• Iowa State at Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Florida at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• UMass at Rhode Island, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Fordham at VCU, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
• Baylor at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Southern U. vs. Grambling St., 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Villanova at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• Georgia at Alabama, 5 p.m., SEC Network
• Duke at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Creighton at St. John's, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Michigan St. at Michigan, 7 p.m., FOX
• Auburn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
• BYU at St. Mary's, 9 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UConn at Villanova, 1:30 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• UCLA vs. Florida State, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• Virginia Tech vs. UCLA, 3 p.m., ESPNU
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Third Round, Riviera Golf Course, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club - Black Course, 2 p.m., GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, Final Round, Amata Spring CC, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
NHL
• Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m., ABC
MEN'S RUGBY
• MLR: New York at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1
SKIING
• FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, 1:30 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester City at Nottingham Forest, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The Indoor Championships, 3 p.m., NBC
XFL FOOTBALL
• Vegas at Arlington, 2 p.m., ABC
• Orlando at Houston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgia at Alabama, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
• North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Auburn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., FM-94.9
