Sports on TV
BOXING
• ShoBox, The New Generation, Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., Showtime
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Marquette at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• South Florida at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN
• Arizona State at Southern California, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• DePaul at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Utah State at Boise State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
NBA
• Houston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Miami at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NBAGL
• G League Ignite vs. Erie Bayhawks, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPNU
NHL
• Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Fulham at Burnley, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Manchester City at Everton, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, doubles match, Melbourne, Australia, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA, The Australian Open, semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Phillip Island Trophy, semifinals, 9 p.m., TENNIS
