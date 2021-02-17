Sports on TV

BOXING

• ShoBox, The New Generation, Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., Showtime

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Texas at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Marquette at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• South Florida at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN

• Arizona State at Southern California, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• DePaul at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Utah State at Boise State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

• Houston at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Miami at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NBAGL

• G League Ignite vs. Erie Bayhawks, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPNU

NHL

• Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Fulham at Burnley, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, Manchester City at Everton, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, doubles match, Melbourne, Australia, 6 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA, The Australian Open, semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, 9 p.m., ESPN2

• Phillip Island Trophy, semifinals, 9 p.m., TENNIS

