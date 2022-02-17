Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Minnesota at Penn St., 3 p.m., BTN
• Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Austin Peay at Murray St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon at Arizona St., 8 p.m., ESPN
• UCF at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Longwood at High Point, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Utah at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington St. at UCLA, 10 p.m., FS1
• Nevada at San Jose St., 11 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Pittsburgh at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
• Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
• Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Ohio St. at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Notre Dame vs. Tennessee, Clearwater, Fla., 9 a.m., ESPNU
• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla., 11:30 a.m., SECN
• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCF vs. Wisconsin, Clearwater, Fla., noon, ESPNU
• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ACCN
• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Tennessee vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla., 3 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles, 3 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Colorado at Comunicaciones, Round of 16 Leg 1, 5:50 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at CD Motagua, Round of 16 Leg 1, 7:50 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Carson, Calif., 10 p.m., ESPN
