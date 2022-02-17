Auburn Arkansas women (copy)

The Auburn women's basketball team plays tonight at South Carolina. Tipoff on SEC Network is at 6. [ARKANSAS ATHLETICS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Minnesota at Penn St., 3 p.m., BTN

• Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Austin Peay at Murray St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Oregon at Arizona St., 8 p.m., ESPN

• UCF at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Longwood at High Point, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Utah at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPNU

• Washington St. at UCLA, 10 p.m., FS1

• Nevada at San Jose St., 11 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Pittsburgh at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

• Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

• Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Ohio St. at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN

• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Notre Dame vs. Tennessee, Clearwater, Fla., 9 a.m., ESPNU

• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla., 11:30 a.m., SECN

• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCF vs. Wisconsin, Clearwater, Fla., noon, ESPNU

• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla., 2:30 p.m., ACCN

• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Tennessee vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla., 3 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles, 3 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Colorado at Comunicaciones, Round of 16 Leg 1, 5:50 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at CD Motagua, Round of 16 Leg 1, 7:50 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Carson, Calif., 10 p.m., ESPN

