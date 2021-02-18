Michigan basketball

The Michigan Wolverines will host Rutgers at 8 tonight on FS1. [MORRY GASH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Houston at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Vermont at UMBC, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN

• Brigham Young at Pacific, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• St. Mary's at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Arizona at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Winthrop at High Point, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Rutgers at Michigan, 8 p.m., FS1

• San Diego State at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m., ESPN2

• Stanford at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Saint Joseph's at Richmond, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN

• Georgia Tech at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Michigan at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

• South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

• Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• William & Mary at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Florida State at Georgia Tech, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round Featured Groups, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

SKIING

• FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• SheBelieves Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Group Stage, 3 p.m., FS1

• SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group Stage, 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, 2:30 a.m., ESPN

• Phillip Island Trophy, Singles Final, 10 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The Australian Open, Double's Championship, 11 p.m., TENNIS

• ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, 2:30 a.m. Friday, ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

