Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Vermont at UMBC, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN
• Brigham Young at Pacific, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• St. Mary's at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Winthrop at High Point, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Rutgers at Michigan, 8 p.m., FS1
• San Diego State at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Stanford at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Saint Joseph's at Richmond, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
• Georgia Tech at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
• South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• William & Mary at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Florida State at Georgia Tech, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round Featured Groups, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
SKIING
• FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• SheBelieves Cup: Brazil vs. Argentina, Group Stage, 3 p.m., FS1
• SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group Stage, 6 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, 2:30 a.m., ESPN
• Phillip Island Trophy, Singles Final, 10 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Australian Open, Double's Championship, 11 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, 2:30 a.m. Friday, ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
