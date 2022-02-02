Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Florida St. at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Purdue at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
• Butler at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
• Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN
• Villanova at Marquette, 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• National Signing Day, 11 am. (ESPN2) and 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
• Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., 11:30 a.m. (ESPNU) and 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• UC San Diego at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
MEN'S CURLING
• Olympics: U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles, 5 p.m., USA
• Olympics: U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles, 7:05 p.m., USA
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
• Olympics: Switzerland vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m., USA
NBA
• Memphis at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m., TNT
• Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m., TNT
SKIING
• Olympics: Men's Downhill - Training, 9 p.m., USA
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras, 6:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.