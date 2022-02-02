Olympics 020122

The 2022 Winter Olympics began Tuesday in Beijing. [JAE C. HONG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Florida St. at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Purdue at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

• Butler at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

• Wisconsin at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

• Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Florida at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN

• Villanova at Marquette, 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• National Signing Day, 11 am. (ESPN2) and 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

• Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., 11:30 a.m. (ESPNU) and 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• UC San Diego at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

MEN'S CURLING

• Olympics: U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles, 5 p.m., USA

• Olympics: U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles, 7:05 p.m., USA

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

• Olympics: Switzerland vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m., USA

NBA

• Memphis at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Denver at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m., TNT

• Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m., TNT

SKIING

• Olympics: Men's Downhill - Training, 9 p.m., USA

MEN'S SOCCER

• SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras, 6:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

