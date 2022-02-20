Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1:30 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan at Wisconsin, noon, CBS
• Houston at Wichita St., noon, ESPN
• Providence at Butler, noon, FS1
• Temple at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• George Mason at Fordham, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Memphis at SMU, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Marquette at Creighton, 2 p.m., FS1
• New Mexico at San Jose St., 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Rutgers at Purdue, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• Washington St. at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi St. at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UMass at Davidson, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Texas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Georgia at Auburn, 11 a.m., SECN
• Tennessee at South Carolina, noon, ABC
• Georgetown at UConn, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SECN
• Stanford at Oregon, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at LSU, 3 p.m., SECN
• Houston at Tulane, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. LSU, Clearwater, Fla., 8 a.m., SECN
• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Washington vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla., 9 a.m., ESPNU
• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Wisconsin vs. UCLA, Clearwater, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPNU
• St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain, Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla., 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Final Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla., 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron, Cleveland, 7 p.m., TBS, TNT
OLYMPICS
• The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony: From Beijing (Taped), 7 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• PBR: The Ticketsmarter Invitational, Championship Round, St. Louis, 11 a.m., CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Rangers FC at Dundee United FC, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Inter Milan (Taped), 8 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, 10:30 a.m., USA
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Carson, Calif., 2 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Xavier at Alabama, 2 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Louisville at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Penn St. at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Coppin St. at Howard, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Ohio St., 6 p.m., FS1
• Baylor at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., ESPN
• Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona St. at UCLA, 8 p.m., FS1
--
Monday on radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Covenant Christian girls vs. South Lamar, 9 a.m., FM-93.9
• Covenant Christian boys vs. Meek, 10:30 a.m., FM-93.9
• Lauderdale County boys vs. Winfield, 4:45 p.m., FM-93.9
