Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Michigan St. at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgia at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Tennessee at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• Nebraska at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN
• Villanova at UConn, 7 p.m., FS1
• San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Kansas St. at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
• New Mexico at Utah St., 9 p.m., FS1
• UNLV at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: LOSC Lille at Chelsea, Round of 16 Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: Santos Laguna at CF Montréal, Round of 16 Leg 2, 6:55 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Guastatoya at León, Round of 16 Leg 2, 9:05 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Sheffield boys vs. Mars Hill, 5:45 p.m., FM-93.9
