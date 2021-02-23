MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

• West Virginia at Texas Christian, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Illinois at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1

• Louisiana State at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC

• St. John's at Villanova, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Kansas at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Oklahoma at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Connecticut at Georgetown, 8 p.m., FS1

• Mississippi at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN

NBA

• Boston at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Portland at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT

NBAGL

• Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN2

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Southampton at Leeds United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

• Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS

