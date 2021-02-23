MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN
• West Virginia at Texas Christian, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Illinois at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1
• Louisiana State at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
• St. John's at Villanova, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Kansas at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Connecticut at Georgetown, 8 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN
NBA
• Boston at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Portland at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT
NBAGL
• Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester Knicks, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Southampton at Leeds United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
• Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
