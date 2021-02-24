Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Seton Hall at Butler, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Marquette at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Temple at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN
• DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Arkansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at Providence, 8 p.m., FS1
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
• Fresno St. at UNLV, 10 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Golden State at Indiana, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NBAGL
• G League Ignite vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
• N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• SheBelieves Cup, Canada vs. Brazil, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., FS1
• SheBelieves Cup, U.S. vs. Argentina, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
• Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Arkansas, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
