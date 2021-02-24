Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Seton Hall at Butler, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Marquette at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Temple at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• South Carolina at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN

• DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Alabama at Arkansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Xavier at Providence, 8 p.m., FS1

• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN

• Fresno St. at UNLV, 10 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Golden State at Indiana, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NBAGL

• G League Ignite vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN2

NHL

• N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• SheBelieves Cup, Canada vs. Brazil, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., FS1

• SheBelieves Cup, U.S. vs. Argentina, Group Stage, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

• Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Arkansas, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

