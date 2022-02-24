Honda Classic Preview Golf (copy)

The first round of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., airs at 1 p.m. on GOLF. [MARTA LAVANDIER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/FILE]

 Marta Lavandier - staff, AP

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Temple at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Maryland at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1

• DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Gonzaga at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Belmont at Murray St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Ohio St. at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1

• UCLA at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Southern Cal at Oregon St., 10 p.m., ESPN2

• Arizona at Utah, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Quinnipiac at Marist, 10 a.m., ESPNU

• Florida at Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Forge FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 Leg 2, 7:20 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Champions League: F.C. Motagua at Seattle, Round of 16 Leg 2, 9:35 p.m., FS2

--

Today on radio

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

• UCLA at Oregon, 9 p.m., FM-93.9

