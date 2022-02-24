Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Temple at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Maryland at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1
• DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Gonzaga at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Belmont at Murray St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio St. at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1
• UCLA at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern Cal at Oregon St., 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona at Utah, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Quinnipiac at Marist, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Forge FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 Leg 2, 7:20 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: F.C. Motagua at Seattle, Round of 16 Leg 2, 9:35 p.m., FS2
Today on radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
• UCLA at Oregon, 9 p.m., FM-93.9
