Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Andre Dawson Classic: Florida A&M vs. Southern U., 1 p.m., MLBN
• Andre Dawson Classic: Jackson St. vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Richmond at VCU, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Siena at Rider, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1
• South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Wyoming at Colorado St., 8 p.m., FS1
• Air Force at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Nevada at Fresno St., 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Kentucky at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN
• Georgia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• Missouri at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, 2 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Miami at Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Fulham, 2 p.m., USA
• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Panama, Semifinal, 3:50 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Semifinal, 6:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Semifinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Quarterfinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Jacksonville State at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, 4 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Showtime Championship: Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce (Super-Lightweights), 8 p.m., SHO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UConn at St. John's, 11 a.m., CBS
• Michigan St. at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN
• TCU at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Oklahoma at Iowa St., 11 a.m.., ESPNU
• Creighton at Villanova, 11 a.m., FOX
• Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Missouri at Georgia, noon, SECN
• Arizona St. at Arizona, 1 p.m., CBS
• Texas at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Arkansas at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Furman at Samford, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Rhode Island at Fordham, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Auburn at Kentucky, 3 p.m., CBS
• West Virginia at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Florida St. at Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Colgate at Navy, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• South Carolina at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
• Virginia at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Florida at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• George Mason at Dayton, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Indiana at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., FOX
• DePaul at Marquette, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Virginia Tech at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at East Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Southern Cal at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• UAB at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Saint Mary's (Cal) at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN
• UC Irvine at Hawaii, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPNU
• San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UConn at DePaul, 1 p.m., FOX
• Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Hero Indiana Open, Third Round, 2:30 a.m., GOLF
• LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Second Round, noon, CW
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• USGA Winter Cup: Senior Women, noon, NBC
NBA
• Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• NY Rangers at Washington, 11:55 p.m., ABC
• Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: NY City FC at Nashville SC, 3:30 p.m., FOX
XFL
• D.C. at Vegas, 6 p.m., FX
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Arkansas at Alabama, 1 p.m., FM-93.9
• Auburn at Kentucky, 3 p.m., FM-94.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Florida at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
