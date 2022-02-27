Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Wise Power 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX
• NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, 6 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UConn at Georgetown, 11 a.m., CBS
• SMU at Houston, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
• Illinois at Michigan, 1 p.m., CBS
• Wichita St. at Memphis, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• George Washington at George Mason, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Tulane at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio St. at Maryland, 3 p.m., CBS
• East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Montana St. at Montana, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• St. John's at DePaul, 4 p.m., FS1
• Indiana at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Nebraska at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Boston College at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Louisville at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• DePaul at Creighton, 11 a.m., FS1
• Missouri at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, noon, ESPNU
• Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Providence at UConn, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• LSU at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• South Carolina at Mississippi, 1 p.m., SECN
• Ohio St. at Michigan St., 1:30 p.m., BTN
• Duke at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan at Iowa, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Auburn at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SECN
• Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• NC State at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Arkansas at Mississippi St., 5 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Washington at UCLA, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• California at Arizona St., 6 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, noon, GOLF, NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
NBA
• Philadelphia at New York, noon, ABC
• Utah at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Dallas at Golden State, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Edmonton at Carolina, noon, NHLN
• NY Islanders at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S RUGBY
• Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy, Round 3, 9 a.m., CNBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Celtic FC at Hibernian FC, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, 8 a.m., USA
• MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m., FS1
• MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Canada, 4:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Santiago-ATP Final, 3 p.m., TENNIS
• Guadalajara-WTA Final, 7 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: Indoor Championships, Day 2, 4 p.m., CNBC
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Syracuse at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Jackson St. at Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• New Mexico at Fresno St., 9 p.m., FS1
• UCLA at Washington, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Washington St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Baylor at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.