Sports on TV, Radio: Feb. 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2023
Damian Forrest, left, KJ Johnson and the UNA men are playing at Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday in the ASUN tourament quarterfinals. Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Marquette at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Saint Louis at VCU, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• NC State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Villanova at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Texas Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Arkansas at Tennessee, 8 p.m., EPSN2
• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN
• Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., FS1
• Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, noon, ESPN
• Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• LA Lakers at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Minnesota at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT
NBA G-LEAGUE
• Grand Rapids at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• The French Cup: Grenoble at Lyon, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky, ASUN tournament quarterfinals, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5 