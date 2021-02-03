Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Carolina at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Louisville at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Louisiana State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Seton Hall at Providence, 6 p.m., FS1
• Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Virginia at North Carolina State, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Villanova at St. John's, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Oklahoma State at Texas Christian, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Southern Methodist at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgetown at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
• San Diego State at New Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Big Ten Signing Day Special, 2 p.m., BTN
NBA
• Indiana at Milwaukee, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
• Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:35 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• CONCACAF League: Deportivo Saprissa at LD Alajuelense, Final, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP Cup: Day 3, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Quarterfinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
