Jaden Shackelford Alabama basketball

Jaden Shackelford, right, and the Alabama Crimson Tide will try to bounce back from Saturday's loss at Oklahoma when they host LSU at 6 tonight on ESPNU. [GARETT FISBECK/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Garett Fisbeck - freelancer, FR170682 AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• South Carolina at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Louisville at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Kentucky at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Louisiana State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Seton Hall at Providence, 6 p.m., FS1

• Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Virginia at North Carolina State, 8 p.m., ACCN

• Villanova at St. John's, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Oklahoma State at Texas Christian, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Southern Methodist at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Georgetown at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1

• San Diego State at New Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Big Ten Signing Day Special, 2 p.m., BTN

NBA

• Indiana at Milwaukee, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

• Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:35 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• CONCACAF League: Deportivo Saprissa at LD Alajuelense, Final, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP Cup: Day 3, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Quarterfinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

