Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Yale at Harvard, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• E. Michigan at Ball St., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• VCU at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Fairfield at Quinnipiac, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Kent St. at Akron, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Boise St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m., FS1
• Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• Fresno St. at UNLV, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Kentucky at Missouri, 5 p.m., SECN
• Auburn at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgia at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Second Round, 2:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Phoenix at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• NHL All-Star Skills Competition, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Quarterfinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, 5 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kansas at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
• UCF at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., FOX
• UConn at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1
• Davidson at UMass, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Texas Tech at Baylor, noon, CBS
• Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, noon, SECN
• Morgan St. at Delaware St., noon, TNT
• Auburn at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Florida State at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulane at Memphis, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1
• George Mason at Loyola of Chicago, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Illinois at Iowa, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Arkansas at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Hampton at Norfolk St., 3 p.m., TNT
• Purdue at Indiana, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Kansas St., 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• St. John's at Xavier, 4 p.m., FOX
• Missouri at Mississippi St., 5 p.m., SECN
• Columbia at Princeton, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
• North Carolina at Duke, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Villanova at Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FOX
• Oklahoma at West Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Utah St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
• Georgia at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Washington at Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Santa Clara at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPNU
• Wyoming at San Jose St., 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Gonzaga at Saint Mary's, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Baylor at Iowa St., 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round, 2:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• NHL All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, 2 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TRACK AND FIELD
• New Balance Indoor: The Boston Grand Prix, 3 p.m., NBC
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Auburn at Tennessee, 1 p.m., FM-94.9
• Alabama at LSU, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
