Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ohio State at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Cincinnati at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Campbell at UNC Asheville, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona at Utah, 6 p.m., FS1
• Stanford at California, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Minnesota at Rutgers, 8 p.m., FS1
• Washington State at Oregon, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wisconsin at Maryland, 3 p.m., BTN
• Wake Forest at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Iowa at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Georgia at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
• Louisville at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
• Louisiana State at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
NWHL HOCKEY
• Isobel Cup: Buffalo vs. Toronto, Semifinal, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Isobel Cup: Boston vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Club World Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Ulsan Hyundai FC, Second Round, 8 a.m., FS2
• FIFA Club World Cup: Al Duhail SC vs. Al Ahly SC, Second Round, 11:30 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP Cup: Day 4 Semifinals, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open & Grampians Trophy Quarterfinals, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Hartselle at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
