Joel Embiid, left, and the Philadelphia 76ers play at the Dallas Mavericks today. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, 6 p.m., FS2

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, 8:30 p.m., FS2

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Dartmouth at Yale, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Creighton at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1

• Toledo at Ball St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

• San Diego St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m., FS1

• Nevada at Fresno St., 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Texas at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Oregon St. at Arizona St., 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Florida at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN

• W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Utah at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

NBA

• Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Philadelphia at Dallas, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• NHL Skills Competition, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

OLYMPICS

• The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony, 5:30 a.m., NBC

TENNIS

• TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 7:30 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Mercer at Chattanooga, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• UConn at Villanova, 11 a.m., FOX

• St. John's at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1

• Auburn at Georgia, noon, SECN

• Tennessee at South Carolina, noon, CBS

• Texas Tech at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Dayton at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• DePaul at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1

• Michigan at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., FOX

• Ole Miss at Florida, 2:30 p.m., SECN

• Baylor at Kansas, 3 p.m.

• Missouri at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Michigan St. at Rutgers, 3 p.m., FS1

• Southern Cal at Arizona, 4 p.m., FOX

• Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN

• SMU at Wichita St., 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m., FS1

• LSU at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN

• UCF at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Kansas State at TCU, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m., FS1

• Gonzaga at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN

• UCLA at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

• CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Auburn at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, 1 p.m. (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

NBA

• New York at LA Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ABC

NHL

• NHL All-Star Game: East vs. West, 2 p.m., ABC

--

Saturday on radio

MEN's COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Florida at UNA, 3:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM103.5

• Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

WOMEN's COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Florida at UNA, 3:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM103.5

