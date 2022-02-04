Today on TV
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, 6 p.m., FS2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, 8:30 p.m., FS2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Dartmouth at Yale, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Creighton at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1
• Toledo at Ball St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• San Diego St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m., FS1
• Nevada at Fresno St., 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Oregon St. at Arizona St., 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Florida at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Utah at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
NBA
• Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Philadelphia at Dallas, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• NHL Skills Competition, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
OLYMPICS
• The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony, 5:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 7:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Mercer at Chattanooga, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• UConn at Villanova, 11 a.m., FOX
• St. John's at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1
• Auburn at Georgia, noon, SECN
• Tennessee at South Carolina, noon, CBS
• Texas Tech at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Dayton at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• DePaul at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1
• Michigan at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Ole Miss at Florida, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Baylor at Kansas, 3 p.m.
• Missouri at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Michigan St. at Rutgers, 3 p.m., FS1
• Southern Cal at Arizona, 4 p.m., FOX
• Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN
• SMU at Wichita St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m., FS1
• LSU at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN
• UCF at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Kansas State at TCU, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Utah, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• Gonzaga at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN
• UCLA at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Auburn at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, 1 p.m. (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
NBA
• New York at LA Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• NHL All-Star Game: East vs. West, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Saturday on radio
MEN's COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Florida at UNA, 3:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM103.5
• Kentucky at Alabama, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN's COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Florida at UNA, 3:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM103.5
