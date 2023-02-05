Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, 4 p.m., FOX
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, 7 p.m., FOX
BOWLING
• PBA: The U.S Open, Finals, 1 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• La Salle at Saint Joseph's, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• DePaul at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1
• Fordham at Richmond, 11 a.m., USA
• Ohio St. at Michigan, noon, CBS
• Houston at Temple, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• California at Utah, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Stanford at Colorado, 6 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• South Carolina at UConn, 11 a.m., FOX
• Georgia at Vanderbilt, noon, SECN
• LSU at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m., FS1
• Arkansas at Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN
• Ohio St. at Maryland, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Florida at Mississippi, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Alabama at Missouri, 4 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala, 3 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Toronto at Memphis, 5 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Philadelphia at New York, 5 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, 2 p.m., ABC
RODEO
• PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, 11 a.m., CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:30 a.m., NBC
• Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina, 11 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Lyon-WTA Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Weber St. at N. Colorado, 10 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ohio St. at Maryland, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Virginia Tech at NC State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
• Super Bowl Opening Night, 7 p.m. (ESPN2) (FS1) (NFLN)
