Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, 4 p.m., FS1
• AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
BOXING
• Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Artur Beterbiev (Light-Heavyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Seton Hall at Connecticut, 11 a.m., FOX
• North Carolina State at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Toledo at Ball State, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• La Salle at Fordham, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Kansas at West Virginia, 1 p.m., CBS
• Florida at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN
• St. John's at Providence, 1 p.m., FS1
• East Carolina at Memphis, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Syracuse at Clemson, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Texas at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., ABC
• Mississippi State at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Pittsburgh at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at Oregon, 3 p.m., CBS
• Air Force at UNLV, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Ole Miss at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• UCF at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Nebraska at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona at Colorado, 7 p.m., FS1
• Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Massachusetts at Rhode Island, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Grambling at Southern, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Utah State at Fresno State, 9 p.m., FS1
• UCLA at USC, 9 p.m., ESPN
• CSU Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 9 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Third Round, noon, GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 258 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Missouri, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
