David Montgomery Chicago Bears football

David Montgomery and the Chicago Bears play the New Orleans Saints at 3:40 p.m. today on CBS. [NAM Y. HUH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

Today's Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Providence at Xavier, 10 a.m., FOX

• Minnesota at Iowa, 1:30 p.m., BTN

• Cincinnati at Wichita State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Indiana at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN

• Colgate at Boston, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Davidson at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Dayton at George Washington, 11 a.m., EPSNU

• Florida at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN

• Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCN

• St. Joseph's at La Salle, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SECN

• Boston College at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Iowa State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Oregon at California, 3 p.m., PAC-12N

• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN

• South Carolina at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN

• North Florida at Stetson, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, 3 p.m., NBC

• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Utah at Detroit, 2 p.m., NBATV

• Miami at Boston, 6 p.m., NBATV

NFL

• AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee, 12:05 p.m., ABC and ESPN (traditional) and ESPN2 (MegaCast film room)

• NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m., CBS and NICKELODEON

• AFC Wild Card Round: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

• Premiership: London at Harlequins, 9 a.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Lazio at Parma, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

• Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FASL: Manchester United at Everton, 6 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS

• Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1, midnight, TENNIS

--

Today's Sports on Radio

NFL

• AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee, noon, FM-93.9

• NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m., FM-93.9

• AFC Wild Card Round: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday's Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., ESPN

--

Monday's Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

