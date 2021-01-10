Today's Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Providence at Xavier, 10 a.m., FOX
• Minnesota at Iowa, 1:30 p.m., BTN
• Cincinnati at Wichita State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Indiana at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN
• Colgate at Boston, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Clemson at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Davidson at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Dayton at George Washington, 11 a.m., EPSNU
• Florida at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN
• Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCN
• St. Joseph's at La Salle, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SECN
• Boston College at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Iowa State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Oregon at California, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN
• South Carolina at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN
• North Florida at Stetson, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, 3 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Utah at Detroit, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Miami at Boston, 6 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee, 12:05 p.m., ABC and ESPN (traditional) and ESPN2 (MegaCast film room)
• NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m., CBS and NICKELODEON
• AFC Wild Card Round: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
• Premiership: London at Harlequins, 9 a.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Lazio at Parma, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Manchester United at Everton, 6 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
• Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1, midnight, TENNIS
--
Today's Sports on Radio
NFL
• AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee, noon, FM-93.9
• NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m., FM-93.9
• AFC Wild Card Round: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday's Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., ESPN
--
Monday's Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
