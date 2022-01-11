Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Hofstra at Towson, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern Cal at Stanford, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Rutgers at Penn St., 5:30 p.m., BTN
• South Carolina at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• DePaul at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Florida St., 7 p.m., ACCN
• Illinois at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
• New Mexico at UNLV, 10 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brentford at Southampton, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Eastern Kentucky at UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
