Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Yale at Cornell, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Kent St. at Ohio, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• E. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Villanova at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1
• VCU at Dayton, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Michigan St. at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1
• Utah St. at Nevada, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• LSU at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgia at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• Auburn at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Grand Reserve GC, 8 a.m., ESPN2
• PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai'alae Country Club, 6 p.m., GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, 10 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Golden State at San Antonio, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals, 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on TV
BOXING
• Top Rank: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN
• West Virginia at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Georgia at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SECN
• Seton Hall at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1
• Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph's, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Wisconsin at Indiana, noon, CBS
• North Carolina at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Kansas State at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Georgetown, 1 p.m., FS1
• St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Missouri at Florida, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• LSU at Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Virginia at Florida State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Cincinnati at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona at Oregon, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma State at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Chattanooga at Samford, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN
• Texas Tech at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Bradley at Drake, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi State at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Portland at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Boise St. at Wyoming, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Creighton at Butler, 3 p.m., FS1
• New Mexico vs. UNLV, 8 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai'alae Country Club, 3 p.m. (NBC), 5 p.m. (GOLF)
NBA
• Milwaukee at Miami, noon, ABC
• Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NFL
• Seattle at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford, 11:30 p.m., NBC
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• LSU at Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• Mississippi State at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., FM-94.9
