Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Notre Dame at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
• North Carolina State at Florida State, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Villanova at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Northwestern at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN
• Duquesne at Dayton, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
• DePaul at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
• Boise State at Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ohio State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
• St. John's at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS2
NBA
• Brooklyn at N.Y. Knicks, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at LA Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m., NBCSN
• Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Delray-ATP Singles Final, 2 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.