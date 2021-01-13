Dylan Cardwell Auburn basketball
Dylan Cardwell and the Auburn Tigers play at Georgia at 6 p.m. tonight on the SEC Network. [OLE MISS ATHLETICS]

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Notre Dame at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

• North Carolina State at Florida State, 5:30 p.m., ACCN

• Villanova at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Northwestern at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN

• Duquesne at Dayton, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

• Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

• DePaul at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

• Boise State at Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Ohio State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN

• St. John's at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS2

NBA

• Brooklyn at N.Y. Knicks, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• New Orleans at LA Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m., NBCSN

• Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Delray-ATP Singles Final, 2 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

