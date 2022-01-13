Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Stanford at Washington St., 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Seton Hall at DePaul, 4 p.m., FS1
• Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Butler at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1
• Rice at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Georgia St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1
• Oregon at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.., ESPN
• Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• BYU at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Auburn at Florida, 4 p.m., SECN
• Virginia Tech at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Nebraska at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
• Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
• Arizona at Oregon St., 9 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Portland at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Spanish Super Cup: Atlético Madrid Vs. Athletic Bilbao, Semifinal, 12:5 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.