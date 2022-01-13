Sara Puckett 011222

Muscle Shoals grad Sara Puckett and Tennessee play at Vanderbilt today. [PHELAN M. EBENHACK/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Stanford at Washington St., 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Seton Hall at DePaul, 4 p.m., FS1

• Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Butler at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1

• Rice at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Georgia St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1

• Oregon at UCLA, 8:30 p.m.., ESPN

• Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 10 p.m., CBSSN

• BYU at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPN2

• Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., ESPNU

• Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Auburn at Florida, 4 p.m., SECN

• Virginia Tech at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Nebraska at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

• Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Michigan at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN

• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN

• Arizona at Oregon St., 9 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Golden State at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Portland at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Spanish Super Cup: Atlético Madrid Vs. Athletic Bilbao, Semifinal, 12:5 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.