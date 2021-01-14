Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• California at Colorado, 1 p.m., PAC-12N
• Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Stanford at Utah, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington State at UCLA, 4 p.m., FS1
• Marshall at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Houston at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1
• San Diego State at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona State at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Southern Methodist at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Morehead State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Michigan State at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1
• Washington at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• Brigham Young at St. Mary's, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona at Oregon State, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Indiana at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN
• Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Maryland at Minnesota, 5 p.m., BTN
• Georgia at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
• Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• USFS: U.S. Championships, 5 p.m., NBCSN
• USFS: U.S. Championships, 9 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN
• Anaheim at Vegas, 9 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
