Purdue basketball Eric Hunter

Eric Hunter Jr. and the Purdue Boilermakers visit rival Indiana at 6 p.m. tonight on FS1. [AL GOLDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

 Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• California at Colorado, 1 p.m., PAC-12N

• Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Stanford at Utah, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Washington State at UCLA, 4 p.m., FS1

• Marshall at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Houston at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Purdue at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1

• San Diego State at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Arizona State at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Southern Methodist at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Morehead State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Michigan State at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1

• Washington at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N

• Brigham Young at St. Mary's, 10 p.m., ESPN2

• Arizona at Oregon State, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Indiana at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN

• Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Maryland at Minnesota, 5 p.m., BTN

• Georgia at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

• Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

• USFS: U.S. Championships, 5 p.m., NBCSN

• USFS: U.S. Championships, 9 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NHLN

• Anaheim at Vegas, 9 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

Sports on Radio

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

