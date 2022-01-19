Naomi Osaka 011822

Naomi Osaka continues on in the second round of the Australian Open today. [HAMISH BLAIR/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Minnesota at Penn St., 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Mississippi St. at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Virginia Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., ACCN

• LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• St. John's at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1

• Marquette at Villanova, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Iowa at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m., BTN

• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.., SECN

• Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ACCN

• Georgia at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Xavier at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1

• New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

• Charlotte at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• LA Clippers at Denver, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Toronto at NY Rangers, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, 1:30 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UNA at Bellarmine, 5:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

