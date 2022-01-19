Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Minnesota at Penn St., 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi St. at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Virginia Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., ACCN
• LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• St. John's at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1
• Marquette at Villanova, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Iowa at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.., SECN
• Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Georgia at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1
• New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m., CBSSN
NBA
• Charlotte at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• LA Clippers at Denver, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Toronto at NY Rangers, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City, 1:30 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA at Bellarmine, 5:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
