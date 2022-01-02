Titans FB 010121

The Tennessee Titans host the Miami Dolphins at noon today. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina at Boston College, noon, ESPN2

• Michigan St. at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN

• Richmond at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• UCF at SMU, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Indiana at Penn St., 3 p.m., BTN

• Houston at Temple, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Louisville at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Arizona St. at California, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• Ohio St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Louisville at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Evansville at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN

• St. John's at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1

• Tennessee at Arkansas, noon, SECN

• Notre Dame at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Maryland at Indiana, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Stanford at Washington St., 2 p.m., PAC-12N

• Georgia at Florida, 2 p.m., SECN

• Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN

• West Virginia at Iowa St., 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Auburn at Alabama, 4 p.m., SECN

• Clemson at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• All-America Game, 1 p.m., ESPN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m., NBATV

NFL

• Miami at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• LA Rams at Baltimore, noon, FOX

• Arizona at Dallas, 3:35 p.m., FOX

• Minnesota at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, 8 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, 10:30 a.m., USA

TENNIS

• ATP Cup Group Stage, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Monday on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• West Virginia at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NFL

• Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

• Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli), 7:15 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., USA

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.