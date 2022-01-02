Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Boston College, noon, ESPN2
• Michigan St. at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN
• Richmond at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• UCF at SMU, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Penn St., 3 p.m., BTN
• Houston at Temple, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Louisville at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona St. at California, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Ohio St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Louisville at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Evansville at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN
• St. John's at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1
• Tennessee at Arkansas, noon, SECN
• Notre Dame at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Maryland at Indiana, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Stanford at Washington St., 2 p.m., PAC-12N
• Georgia at Florida, 2 p.m., SECN
• Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., ACCN
• West Virginia at Iowa St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Auburn at Alabama, 4 p.m., SECN
• Clemson at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• All-America Game, 1 p.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Miami at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• LA Rams at Baltimore, noon, FOX
• Arizona at Dallas, 3:35 p.m., FOX
• Minnesota at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, 10:30 a.m., USA
TENNIS
• ATP Cup Group Stage, 5 p.m., TENNIS
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• West Virginia at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NFL
• Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
• Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli), 7:15 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., USA
