Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Boston College at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Wake Forest at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Cincinnati at Temple, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Colorado at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
• Auburn at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SECN
• Fresno State at Boise State, 10 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 8 a.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (Welterweights), 11 a.m., ESPN
NBA
• Boston at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
• Phoenix at Houston, 8:35 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Minnesota at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, 1:50 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
• CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia at LD Alajuelense, Semifinal, 9 pm, FS2
