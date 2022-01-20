Gonzaga MBB 011922

Julian Strawther (0) and Gonzaga host San Francisco today. [TONY AVELAR/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Georgetown at Providence, 4 p.m., FS1

• W. Kentucky at FAU, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• SMU at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Belmont at Morehead St., 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Charlotte at N. Texas, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Purdue at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1

• Southern Cal at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N

• Santa Clara at St. Mary's (Cal), 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Tulsa at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• UConn at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1

• San Francisco at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., CBSSN

• Arizona at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPNU

• UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m., FS1

• Washington at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Maryland at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN

• Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• Louisville at NC State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

• Arkansas at Alabama, 8 p.m., SECN

• Southern Cal at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• The Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Phoenix at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Indiana at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Colorado at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (Taped)

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

