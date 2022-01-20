Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgetown at Providence, 4 p.m., FS1
• W. Kentucky at FAU, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• SMU at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Belmont at Morehead St., 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Charlotte at N. Texas, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1
• Southern Cal at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• Santa Clara at St. Mary's (Cal), 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Tulsa at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• UConn at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1
• San Francisco at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m., FS1
• Washington at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Maryland at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN
• Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Louisville at NC State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
• Arkansas at Alabama, 8 p.m., SECN
• Southern Cal at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• The Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Phoenix at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Indiana at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Colorado at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (Taped)
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
