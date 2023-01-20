Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ball St. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• VCU at Richmond, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Villanova at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1
• Toledo at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Boise St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Villanova at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Missouri at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Miami at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Memphis at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, 1:25 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Miami at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Mississippi at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• UCF at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Georgetown at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1
• Dayton at George Washington, 11:30 a.m., USA
• TCU at Kansas, noon, CBS
• Vanderbilt at Georgia, SECN
• Navy at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
• UCLA at Arizona, 1 p.m., ABC
• Texas A&M at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Tech at Kansas St., 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Virginia at Wake Forest, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Iowa at Ohio State, 1 p.m., FOX
• DePaul at Providence, 1 p.m., FS1
• La Salle at Saint Louis, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Auburn at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Tennessee at LSU, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3 p.m., FS1
• Alabama at Missouri, 5 p.m., SECN
• Texas at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Virginia Tech at Clemson, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Indiana State at Murray St., 5 p.m., ESPNU
• UNLV at Fresno St., 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Tulane at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• BYU at San Francisco, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Southern Cal at Arizona St., 9 p.m., ESPNU
• San Diego St. at Air Force, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon at Stanford, 10 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, 1 p.m. (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City, 9 a.m., USA
• Newcastle United at Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, 7 p.m., TENNIS
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Auburn at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., FM-94.9
• Alabama at Missouri, 4 p.m., FM-93.9
• Central Arkansas at North Alabama, 7:15 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
