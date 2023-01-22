Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan St. at Indiana, 11 a.m., CBS
• Butler at UConn, 11 a.m., FOX
• Memphis at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN2
• Maryland at Purdue, noon, FS1
• Temple at Houston, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Washington St. at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UMass at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NC State at Louisville, noon, ABC
• Kentucky at Mississippi St., noon, SECN
• UCF at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at South Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Seton Hall at Marquette, 2 p.m., FS1
• Georgia at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., SECN
• Texas at Baylor, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Utah at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, 1 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Memphis at Phoenix, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo, 2 p.m., CBS
• NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco, 5:30 p.m., FOX
NHL
• Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m., NHLN
• Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
• PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, 7 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBC
• Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, 9 a.m., 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa at Ohio St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham, 2 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, 8 p.m., ESPN2
