Today's Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Cincinnati at Houston, 11 a.m., CBS
• Kansas at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Connecticut at Creighton, 11 a.m., FOX
• Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Auburn at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, noon, SECN
• Baylor at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., CBS
• Maryland at Minnesota, BTN
• Florida at Georgia, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Clemson at Florida State, 2 p.m., ABC
• Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Ohio State at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., CBS
• West Virginia at Kansas State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Duke at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN
• UCLA at Stanford, 4 p.m., FOX
• Mississippi State at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN
• LSU at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Colorado at Washington State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Pepperdine at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN
--
Today's Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Mississippi State at Alabama, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.