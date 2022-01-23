Today on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: The Players Championship, Midwest Region Finals, 3 p.m., FS1
• PBA: The Players Championship, Southwest Region Finals, 5 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Butler at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1
• Northwestern at Purdue, noon, BTN
• Xavier at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1
• UMass at Saint Louis, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Memphis at Tulsa, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona at California, 2 p.m., PAC-12N
• Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m.., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ACCN
• St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Fordham at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
• Ohio St. at Rutgers, noon, ESPN2
• Wake Forest at Louisville, 1 p.m., ACCN
• DePaul at Xavier, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Oklahoma at Kansas St., 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Tennessee at Georgia, 1 p.m., SECN
• Iowa St. at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Virginia Tech at NC State, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Alabama at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi St. at Arkansas
• Virginia at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m., SECN
• Stanford at California, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• UCLA at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• UCLA at Oregon St., 1 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• The Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
NBA
• LA Lakers at Miami, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Utah at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• NFC Divisional Playoff: LA Rams at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., NBC
• AFC Divisional Playoff: Buffalo at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m., CBS
NHL
• Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, noon, NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 8 a.m., USA
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11 a.m., CNBC
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Monday on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: The Players Championship West Final, ,6 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Louisville at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• St. John's at Seton Hall, 8 p.m., FS1
• Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Southwestern Invitational: Day 1, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN2
