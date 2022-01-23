Aaron Donald 012222

Aaron Donald and the Rams play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers today. [MARK J. TERRIll/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: The Players Championship, Midwest Region Finals, 3 p.m., FS1

• PBA: The Players Championship, Southwest Region Finals, 5 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Butler at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1

• Northwestern at Purdue, noon, BTN

• Xavier at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1

• UMass at Saint Louis, 1:30 p.m., USA

• Memphis at Tulsa, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Arizona at California, 2 p.m., PAC-12N

• Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., CBS

• Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m.., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ACCN

• St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Fordham at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN

• Ohio St. at Rutgers, noon, ESPN2

• Wake Forest at Louisville, 1 p.m., ACCN

• DePaul at Xavier, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Oklahoma at Kansas St., 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Tennessee at Georgia, 1 p.m., SECN

• Iowa St. at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Virginia Tech at NC State, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Alabama at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi St. at Arkansas

• Virginia at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m., SECN

• Stanford at California, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• UCLA at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• UCLA at Oregon St., 1 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• The Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, 10 a.m., ESPN2

• LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

NBA

• LA Lakers at Miami, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Utah at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

NFL

• NFC Divisional Playoff: LA Rams at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., NBC

• AFC Divisional Playoff: Buffalo at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m., CBS

NHL

• Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, noon, NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 8 a.m., USA

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FASL: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11 a.m., CNBC

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Monday on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: The Players Championship West Final, ,6 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Louisville at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Texas Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN

• St. John's at Seton Hall, 8 p.m., FS1

• Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Southwestern Invitational: Day 1, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.