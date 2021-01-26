Jahvon Quinerly Alabama basketball

Led by Jahvon Quinerly (13) and John Petty Jr. (23), Alabama will play Kentucky at 6 p.m. tonight on ESPN. [Photo courtesy LSU Athletics]

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Kentucky at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Southern Methodist at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

• Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Butler at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Georgia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Missouri at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Louisiana State at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Miami at Louisville, 3 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN

NBA

• Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., NBATV

NHL

• N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Kentucky at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Bob Jones at Florence (joined in progress), FM-93.9

