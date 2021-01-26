Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Kentucky at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Southern Methodist at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Butler at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Georgia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Missouri at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Louisiana State at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Miami at Louisville, 3 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN
NBA
• Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kentucky at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Bob Jones at Florence (joined in progress), FM-93.9
