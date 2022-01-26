Today on TV
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Mitchell, 10 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Florida at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Northwestern at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Providence at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Creighton at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma at West Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Penn St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• VCU at Davidson, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Marquette at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Tulsa at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN
• Utah at Washington St., 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Utah at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12N
• Arizona at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
NBA
• New York at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Phoenix at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Celtic Glasgow at Heart of Midlothian, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, 1 p.m., ESPN2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.