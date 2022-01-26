Tennessee MBB 012522

Uros Plavsic and the Tennessee men's basketball team hosts Florida today. [WADE PAYNE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Mitchell, 10 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Florida at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Northwestern at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Providence at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Creighton at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Miami at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Arkansas at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN

• Oklahoma at West Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Penn St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., BTN

• VCU at Davidson, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Marquette at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

• Tulsa at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Texas A&M at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN

• Utah at Washington St., 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Utah at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12N

• Arizona at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

NBA

• New York at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Phoenix at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• SPFL: Celtic Glasgow at Heart of Midlothian, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, 1 p.m., ESPN2

