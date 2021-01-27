Baylor basketball Jared Butler

Jared Butler and the Baylor Bears look to stay undefeated when they host the Kansas State Wildcats at 8 tonight on ESPN2. [SUE OGROCKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Miami at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Vanderbilt at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Penn State at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN

• Marquette at Providence, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Creighton at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1

• Wake Forest at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Wisconsin at Maryland, 8 p.m., BTN

• Boise State at Colorado State, 8 p.m., BTN

• Kansas State at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Washington State at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• St. John's at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1

• Utah State at UNLV, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Villanova at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Senior Bowl: Practice, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, 10 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Minnesota at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Chicago at Nashville, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Creighton at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

