Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Miami at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Vanderbilt at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Penn State at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN
• Marquette at Providence, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Creighton at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1
• Wake Forest at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Wisconsin at Maryland, 8 p.m., BTN
• Boise State at Colorado State, 8 p.m., BTN
• Kansas State at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Washington State at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• St. John's at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1
• Utah State at UNLV, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Villanova at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Senior Bowl: Practice, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Minnesota at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Chicago at Nashville, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Creighton at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
