Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wisconsin at Nebraska, 4 p.m., BTN
• Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN
• UAB at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• East Carolina at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Morehead St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1
• California at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• BYU at Santa Clara, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• Stanford at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., FS1
• Colorado at Washington, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Syracuse at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Mississippi at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Missouri at Mississippi St., 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Michigan at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
• Florida St. at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
• LSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, First Round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• LA Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. El Salvador, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: Jamaica vs. Mexico, 6 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, 2 p.m., ESPN
• ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA at Liberty, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA at Liberty, 2:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
