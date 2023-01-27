Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 2, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Saint Louis at Davidson, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Iona at Siena, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Oakland at Youngstown St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Buffalo at Kent St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Air Force at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Georgia at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN
• Alabama at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• LSU at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 4 p.m., CBS
NBA
• Memphis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Toronto at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Detroit at NY Islanders, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, 2:30 a.m., ESPN
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Start, 12:30 p.m., NBC
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 1, 1:30 p.m., USA
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Mid-Race, 9 p.m., USA
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Auburn at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Louisville at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Temple at UCF, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Northeastern at Delaware, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Xavier at Creighton, 11:15 a.m., CBS
• Alabama at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa State at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas Tech at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Marquette at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
• Samford at Wofford, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Cincinnati at Houston, 1:15 p.m., CBS
• Illinois at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., FOX
• Arkansas at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN
• TCU at Mississippi St., 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Miami at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Seton Hall at Butler, 3 p.m., FS1
• Richmond at Dayton, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona at Washington, 4:30 p.m., FOX
• Texas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Florida at Kansas St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NC Central at Howard, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
• St. Bonaventure at VCU, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Kansas at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona St. at Washington St., 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m., FOX
• Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• San Jose St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m., FS1
• Saint Mary's at BYU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• California at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Nebraska at Iowa, noon, FOX
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, 1:30 p.m. (GOLF) and 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
HORSE RACING
• The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBC
NBA BASKETBALL
• Denver at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ABC
• New York at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., ABC
• LA Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, 6:30 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, 2:30 a.m., ESPN2
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Auburn at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FM-94.9
• Alabama at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FM-93.9
• North Florida at North Alabama, 5 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Alabama at Jacksonville State, 1:45 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
