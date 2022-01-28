Alabama MBB 012722

Jahvon Quinerly (13) and Alabama hosts No. 4 Baylor on Saturday. It's the Tide's first game since a bad loss at Georgia on Tuesday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATEd PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• FIA Formula E: Round, 1, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, 6 p.m., FS2

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, 8:30 p.m., FS2

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Penn at Harvard, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Akron at Toledo, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Rhode Island at Dayton, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Ohio at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Cleveland St. at Wright St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

• UNLV at Colorado St., 8 p.m., FS1

• Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• St. John's at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1

• Arizona St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

• UCLA at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• LSU at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Florida, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 4 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

NBA

• LA Lakers at Charlotte, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• New York at Milwaukee, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Minnesota at NY Rangers, 7 p.m., NHLN

TENNIS

• ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, 1 p.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, 3 p.m., USA

• AMA Supercross: Round 4, 9 p.m., CNBC

• Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, 9 p.m., USA

BOWLING

• PBA Players Championship Finals, 7:30 p.m., FS1

BOXING

• Top Rank Main Card: Robson Conceição vs. Xavier Martinez (Super-Featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Duke at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN

• LSU at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Wichita State at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• La Salle at Davidson, 11 a.m., USA

• Michigan at Michigan St., 11:30 a.m., CBS

• Oklahoma at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN

• West Virginia at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Missouri at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Xavier at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1

• St. Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m., USA

• Arizona St. at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., CBS

• Indiana at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., FOX

• Virginia Tech at Florida St., 2 p.m., ABC

• Baylor at Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Oklahoma St. at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Kansas St. at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• St. John's at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FOX

• Marquette at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• Kentucky at Kansas, 5 p.m., ESPN

• Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, 5 p.m. ESPNU

• UConn at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Tennessee at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Houston at UCF, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• BYU at Pacific, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Oregon St. at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Third Round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 3:30 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

• The Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 4:30 p.m., NBC

NBA

• Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

TRACK AND FIELD

• The Millrose Games: From New York, 1:30 p.m., NBC

--

Saturday on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Baylor at Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

• UNA at Kennesaw State, 4:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UNA at Kennesaw State, 1 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

