Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIA Formula E: Round, 1, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Russell, 6 p.m., FS2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Mitchell, 8:30 p.m., FS2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Penn at Harvard, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Akron at Toledo, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Rhode Island at Dayton, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Ohio at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Cleveland St. at Wright St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• UNLV at Colorado St., 8 p.m., FS1
• Boise St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• St. John's at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1
• Arizona St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• UCLA at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• LSU at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Florida, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Second Round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 4 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
NBA
• LA Lakers at Charlotte, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• New York at Milwaukee, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Minnesota at NY Rangers, 7 p.m., NHLN
TENNIS
• ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, 1 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, 3 p.m., USA
• AMA Supercross: Round 4, 9 p.m., CNBC
• Imsa Weathertech Sports Car Championship, 9 p.m., USA
BOWLING
• PBA Players Championship Finals, 7:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Top Rank Main Card: Robson Conceição vs. Xavier Martinez (Super-Featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN
• LSU at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Wichita State at Tulane, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• La Salle at Davidson, 11 a.m., USA
• Michigan at Michigan St., 11:30 a.m., CBS
• Oklahoma at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN
• West Virginia at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1
• St. Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, 1 p.m., USA
• Arizona St. at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., CBS
• Indiana at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Virginia Tech at Florida St., 2 p.m., ABC
• Baylor at Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma St. at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Kansas St. at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• St. John's at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• Marquette at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Kentucky at Kansas, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M, 5 p.m. ESPNU
• UConn at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Tennessee at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at UCF, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• BYU at Pacific, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Oregon St. at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Third Round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, 3:30 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
• The Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 4:30 p.m., NBC
NBA
• Brooklyn at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
TRACK AND FIELD
• The Millrose Games: From New York, 1:30 p.m., NBC
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Baylor at Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• UNA at Kennesaw State, 4:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA at Kennesaw State, 1 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
